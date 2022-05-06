Bhopal: Secretary of Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs advises to use extra water of Sewage Treatment Plant in drip irrigation

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Proper planning should be done for the use of water coming out of STP (Sewage Treatment Plant). It can be used for other works including drip irrigation.

Union Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs Manoj Joshi made the above remark while reviewing the schemes of Urban Development and Housing Department in Bhopal recently.

He said that it should be evaluated how much income the urban bodies were getting from the waste and how many people were getting employment from it. Get the evaluation done by an independent organisation.

He directed to prepare a detailed action plan for providing sewage suction machines in all urban bodies. Subjects related to cleanliness should be included in the syllabus of classes 6, 7 and 8.

The projects which have been completed under the AMRUT scheme, should get drinking water and sewage connections in those cities soon. Display the information of government schemes in the overhead tank of drinking water.

He said that proper arrangement of tap water and toilets should be planned at tourist places. Clean survey data submitted by urban bodies should be analysed. This data should also be available in the public domain.

He said that all the projects should be completed within the time limit. Emphasise the implementation of schemes like sewage and drinking water in the slum areas.

He said that civil engineering students of engineering colleges should be given internships in urban bodies. This would benefit the bodies as well as the students. While reviewing the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, he said that for those whose houses were completed, a mechanism should be made to give them the third installment on time. He also reviewed other schemes including Town and Country Planning, PM Swa-Nidhi Yojana. The officials informed about the progress of the schemes.

