Jawad: Man gets 20 years rigorous imprisonment for raping minor

Jail / Representational Image |

Jawad (Madhya Pradesh): Additional Sessions Judge has sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for raping a minor girl, the prosecution officer said on Friday. A fine of Rs 5k has also been slapped on the convict.

Special Public Prosecutor Jagdish Chauhan, giving information about the whole incident said that the incident dates back to February, 2021, when a 16-year-old girl, hailing from Jawad town went out to defecate in the open. Since then, her phone went missing and was switched-off. The girl's parents then approached the police and filed a missing report. A case was registered and an investigation was launched. Police in March, 2021 recovered the missing victim from Kochwa village.

The victim revealed that the accused named Jayraj Hiralal (21) took her to a secluded place on the pretext of marriage and repeatedly raped her. On the basis of statements of the victim and medical reports, section 3/4 of the POCSO Act and section 366 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), 1860 were increased in the case and presented before the court. Recording the victim's statements and keeping all the evidences in view, Hiralal was pronounced guilty and booked under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, as well under relevant section of the IPC. He was sentenced to 20 years rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 5k by NM Singh Meena, Additional Sessions Judge, Javad.