Jawad: Project Vidya Yojana bears fruit, 14 of 339 candidates clear NEET

Jawad (Madhya Pradesh): Poet Dushyant Kumar well said “Kaun Kehta Hai Aasma Mein Surakh Nahi Ho Sakta, Ek Pathar to Tabiyat Sei Uchhalo Yaron” This fits very well with Minister Mr Om Prakash Saklecha’s effort in his constituency “Jawad” . He gave Embibe’s personalised adaptive learning software to all science students of Jawad who were aspiring to crack JEE/NEET entrance examination. The NEET results this year brought tons of joy when it was declared that 14 out of 39 students, 10 girls and four boys qualified for the exam. On the basis of remedial coaching by govt school teachers as per insights given by Embibe learning app, and personalised tablets for learning, practising and attempting thousands of assessments, the students from Govt schools this year were happy with their preparation. With limited resources, 14 students of Jawad development block have set a new record by securing eligibility. Regional MLA and MSME Minister Omprakash Sakhlecha’s efforts have left many big coaching institutes behind. The students from their respective locations have been preparing for the entrance exam by using the personalised and adaptive learning application. This helped the students not only in gaining confidence but also in understanding the cutoff and ensuring the required marks are obtained in the final exam.

There is an atmosphere of happiness in the entire Neemuch district. Celebrating the success with students at Jawad, the Minister expressed his gratitude towards Children Guardians, Teachers and representatives of Embibe.

Noteworthy that 2 years ago the Minister had started Project Vidya Yojana from MLA fund, where in the first year itself there 7 cleared JEE Mains and 3 NEET. This year there are 6 selections in JEE Mains and 14 in NEET, i.e. a total of 20 students out of 60 students who appeared in the eligibility tests of JEE and NEET. Four years ago, these government schools were provided computers for students studying in Class 10 and above and 2020 onwards all students scoring above 80% were given a personalised tab bundled with Embibe’s personalised adaptive learning having complete 2d/3D content aligned to MP board, unlimited adaptive practice and chapterwise and full term tests.

Saklecha while congratulating students said that students of Jawad today are known for their outcome in various education conclaves. He appreciated efforts made by the students, teachers and parents for this outstanding result. He conveyed his best wishes to all students in upcoming exams also.

Mr Mukesh Jain, Principal of Govt Girls Senior Sec School said that 3 students from his school cleared the qualifying exams with 57.74% ( Ankita Dhakad), 55.93% (Krishna Dhakad), 43.22% ( VandanaDhakad), who cleared the exam come from tribal areas. Other 9 students who cleared the exams are also from backward areas of the state . Manisha Malviya (59.97%), Mahak Jain (54.80%) are from Girls School, Jawad. Akshya Rathore (59%) is from Excellence school, Jawad whereas Jyoti Rathore (57.26%) and Ranu Rathore( 44.62%) are from Dhamniya School. Krishna Dhakad (53.31%), Sapna (50.24%) hail from a remote govt school of Athana. While 2 students Tanisha Patidar (50.05%) and Ayushi Rathore (59%) are from Sarwaniya Maharaj, 2 students Devraj (44.26%) and DurgeshSuthar( 54.3%) hail from Singroli.