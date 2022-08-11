Jawad: ASI accused of assaulting couple, demanding bribe

Representative Pic |

Jawad (Madhya Pradesh): A couple has alleged that an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) had assaulted them both physically and verbally. The accused has been identified as ASI Laxman Singh Chouhan, posted at Sarwaniya Maharaj Chowki. Reportedly, on Wednesday, a couple including Premlata Bai met the superintendent of police and lodged d a written complaint against the ASI.

Premlata said that her nephew Vijay Kumar is a party to a family dispute case in Jaora Court and was not able to appear in the court at the time of the hearing due to some reasons. For this, the court has issued a warrant in his name.

ASI Laxman Singh Chouhan and his companions were sent to their home on orders of the court. They showed the warrant and demanded rupees 10, 000 by threatening to lock them up in jail. Despite the illegal demand, the couple and Vijay gave rupees 5,000 to him which did not satisfy him. Later, ASI beat and abused them. Notably, the incident took place on August 8. The complainant wants SP to take strict action against him.

