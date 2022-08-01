e-Paper Get App

Jawad: Protest continues over councillor abduction

Community members demand immediate arrest of accused

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, August 01, 2022, 09:01 PM IST
Jawad (Madhya Pradesh): A group of Dhangar community members on Monday protested in Jawad after a Congress councillor was allegedly kidnapped and brutally attacked ahead of polling of the civic body chief.

Community members staged a demonstration and also demanded the prompt arrest of the accused following the abduction of newly-elected councillor Dinesh Dhangar from Ward no 7 of Nayagaon municipal council. He has also staked claim to the president post of the municipal council.

Raising slogans, members in large numbers reached Nayagaon police station and handed over a memorandum to the station in-charge Sumit Mishra and demanded the arrest of the accused within 24 hours. In the memorandum, it was stated that Dinesh Gayari was abducted in the early morning of July 25.

Though the councillor was released on July 30, it was not before he was beaten black and blue and even thrown off the third floor of a hotel. Locals rushed him to a private hospital in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Khyaliram Palsoda, a member of the community alleged that Dinesh has staked claim to the president post of the civic body. As a result of which, some miscreants allegedly abducted him and beat him black and blue.

