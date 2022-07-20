Jawad: On-duty loco pilot dies of cardiac arrest

Jawad (Madhya Pradesh): The loco pilot of a freight train died on duty on Wednesday after a cardiac arrest on the train here at Vikram Factory in Jawad tehsil of Neemuch district.

As per further information, Ghanshyam, son of Karulal, (56), a native of Damodarpura village of Neemch was posted as loco pilot in Vikram Cement Factory, Khor (Jawad). He suffered a cardiac arrest as soon as he started the engine and died on the spot

Mercifully, he had just started the engine and had not put it into motion otherwise it could have led to a major disaster.

The incident came to light when the train did not move even after waving the green flag for departure a number of times. The loco-pilot was found on the floor of the engine and was rushed to a nearby health centre by factory officials, where the doctors declared him brought dead. Cantt police have registered a case in this regard.