e-Paper Get App

Jawad: On-duty loco pilot dies of cardiac arrest

Mercifully, he had just started the engine and had not put it into motion otherwise it could have led to a major disaster.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, July 20, 2022, 09:09 PM IST
article-image

Jawad (Madhya Pradesh): The loco pilot of a freight train died on duty on Wednesday after a cardiac arrest on the train here at Vikram Factory in Jawad tehsil of Neemuch district.

As per further information, Ghanshyam, son of Karulal, (56), a native of Damodarpura village of Neemch was posted as loco pilot in Vikram Cement Factory, Khor (Jawad). He suffered a cardiac arrest as soon as he started the engine and died on the spot

Mercifully, he had just started the engine and had not put it into motion otherwise it could have led to a major disaster.

The incident came to light when the train did not move even after waving the green flag for departure a number of times. The loco-pilot was found on the floor of the engine and was rushed to a nearby health centre by factory officials, where the doctors declared him brought dead. Cantt police have registered a case in this regard.

Read Also
Bhopal: After Gwalior, BJP loses mayoral post in Morena; Cong wins Rewa after 25 yrs
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreJawad: On-duty loco pilot dies of cardiac arrest

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Man held with Ambergris worth Rs 2.60 cr

Mumbai: Man held with Ambergris worth Rs 2.60 cr

Mumbai: Woman booked for murder of daughter with intellectual disability, denied bail

Mumbai: Woman booked for murder of daughter with intellectual disability, denied bail

Maharashtra: Ruling and Opposition parties welcome SC ruling allowing OBC quota in local body polls

Maharashtra: Ruling and Opposition parties welcome SC ruling allowing OBC quota in local body polls

OBC Quota: SC accepts Banthia Commission’s report, rejects MSBCC findings

OBC Quota: SC accepts Banthia Commission’s report, rejects MSBCC findings

Mumbai updates: SC paves way for OBC reservation in Maharashtra local bodies poll

Mumbai updates: SC paves way for OBC reservation in Maharashtra local bodies poll