Jaora: Kerala Governor attends bhoomi-pujan of Anandam Holistic Centre

Jaora (Madhya Pradesh): Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan attended Bhoomi Pujan ceremony of 5-bigha donated by Vimala Devi Khariwal family for Anandam Holistic Centre near Polytechnic College. He delivered a heart warming lecture on religion, spirituality and Indian culture in Hindi, Urdu, English and Sanskrit language. He said that charity was not an act of favour but a good fortune for someone to be able to serve the society.

Mind, Body and Soul International Holistic Centre, a public charitable trust constituted in memory of late Jhamaklal Khariwal and late AL Bhalla would set up Anandam Holistic Centre. Trust president Dr Harish Bhalla and secretary Sudesh Khariwal addressed the gathering. Special guests, including Alot MLA Manoj Chawla, trustee Vimaladevi Khariwal, Barkha Pincha, Palak Naval and Kankamal Kanthed lit the lamp.

Architect Sachin Pincha gave a presentation of Holistic Centre. Trust felicitated Khan with a memento and he left for Indore at 3:30 pm.

Published on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 09:26 PM IST