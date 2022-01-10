Bhopal: Depicting dilemma of modern man ‘Lahron Ka Rajhans’ staged at Ravindra Bhawan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): 'Lahron Ke Rajhans,' a classic play by renowned writer Mohan Rakesh was staged here at Ravindra Bhawan late Sunday evening.

The play directed by Sharad Sharma was earlier to be staged on March 15, but it was preponed because of the corona pandemic. It was staged on a short-notice on Sunday.

The play was presented by Abhinav Rangmandal, Ujjain. Sharad Sharma told Free Press that he was informed on January 5 that the play would be staged on January 9.

“We prepared it in just three rehearsals,” Sharma said, adding that the lead female character of the play Kamna Bhatta Mandloi, who lives in Baroda, had to come to Bhopal on a very short notice.

“As lead male character could not make it, I played the role after a gap of 12 years,” Sharma said.

The three-act play revolves around the chief protagonist, Nand, a step brother of Gautam Buddha. Nand is caught in a conflict. He is drawn towards Buddha and wants to become a monk. But, at the same time, he found himself in love with wife Sundari. When he is with Sundari, he wants to become an ascetic. When he is with Buddha, he feels drawn towards his wife.

“Nand represents the modern man, who wants to build his own path,” Sharma said.

Recorded music, composed by Bhushan Bhatt was used. The set, costumes and lights were designed to depict the Buddhist era. A wooden replica of the Sanchi Stupa formed a part of the set.

Published on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 10:49 AM IST