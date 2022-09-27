Jaora Hospital gets five doctors

Representative Image |

Jaora (Madhya Pradesh): Five doctors have been posted at Jaora Hospital as a result of the efforts of MLA Dr Rajendra Pandey to improve health services in his assembly constituency Jaora.

He was trying for a long time to get the vacant posts of medical personnel in the hospital filled up and ultimately succeeded in getting doctors including medicine and surgery specialists. He had also requested Chief Minister (CM) Shivraj Singh Chouhan and health minister Prabhuram Chaudhary to help him.

Five doctors, including Dr Anil Jamod, Dr Naresh Shawla, Dr Parmar Bhargava MS (Surgery Specialist) have been posted at Jaora Hospital. Various facilities like an oxygen plant, digital X-ray machine, and modern laboratory have also been set up in the hospital premises. Regarding this, MLA Pandey expressed gratitude towards the CM and health minister.

