MP: Govt sanctions over Rs 22 cr for road work in Jaora

Jaora (Madhya Pradesh): In a major development, a new road leading to the famous religious centre Pahari Magra Sujapur Mataji Temple gets approval in a bid to enhance connectivity for the public. Jaora Constituency MLA Rajendra Pandey iterated his demand for basic civic amenities for the people in Jaora.

Since, Pahari Magra Mata Temple near Jaora Nagar plays historical importance and centre of religious tourism, it has immense possibilities for revenue generation.

During Navratri Festivals, a large number of devotees throng the temple to participate in Nine-day-long festivities and get the blessings of goddesses. Devotees have to trek to reach the shrine to pay obeisance and offer special prayers on Navratra days but the lack of basic infrastructure on the way to the shrine created many problems for the devotees.

The government has approved Rs one crore for the construction of a new road leading to the temple. The decision was taken at a Standing Finance Committee held in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

Notably, 9 road works covering 28 kilometres have also been approved at a total cost of Rs 22.62 crore in the constituency, thanks to tireless efforts paid by local MLA Rajendra Pandey which includes renovation of Jaora-Kalukheda-Dhodhar Road, Moyakheda-Piplodi Road, Ganeshganj-Sherpur route and among others roads. MLA Pandey has extended his gratitude to Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan and Public Works Minister Gopal Bhargava for the approval of road infrastructure.