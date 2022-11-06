Jaora: Dairy owner falls prey to fraud call, loses Rs 4L

Representative Photo |

Jaora (Madhya Pradesh): A dairy owner in Jaora has lost around Rs 4 lakh after getting lured by fraud callers. According to information, Ankit Patidar, a resident of Gondi Dharamsi village in Jaora received a call from a lady congratulating him on winning an expensive phone in a lucky draw but the caller told him to submit an amount before claiming the phone.

Ankit informed that the call was made on September 5 and after that, he transferred Rupees 3, 000 in the account of the caller through PhonePe. After that, the callers continued to extract money from him through different ID's from him on various pretexts.

Within a span of one month, Ankit lost about rupees four lakhs to these fraudsters.

Thereafter on the realisation of being swindled, Ankit lodged an FIR at the Dhodar outpost. As per outpost in-charge Rakesh Mehra, a case under IPC Section 420 has been registered against the unknown accused, with mobile number 9718860884. The case is under investigation.