Indore: Man booked for creating woman’s fake profile on Net

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man was booked in the Banganga area for allegedly creating a fake profile of a married woman and setting up his own photo with that of the woman as a profile picture on a social media platform, the police said on Saturday. The accused is an acquaintance of the woman and had asked her to meet him at a temple where he had shot the photos with her. The police are investigating the case and a search is on for the accused.

According to the Banganga police, the woman stated in her complaint that she had met the accused, Shiv, on a social media platform in June. After that, they started chatting on social media. The accused had called the woman to meet him at a temple in the area where he had shot some photos with her. The woman alleged that the accused had created a fake ID with his name and put up her photo along with his as a profile picture without her consent.

The accused also sent messages to her husband using a fake profile. When the woman came to know about it, she lodged a police complaint. The accused lives in some place in Scheme No. 78. On the basis of his social media profile, the police are looking for the accused.