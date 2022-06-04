e-Paper Get App

Jaora: Birth-anniversary of Maharana Pratap celebrated with zeal

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, June 04, 2022, 11:03 PM IST
Jaora (Madhya Pradesh): Members of the Rajput community celebrated the 483rd birth anniversary of Maharana Pratap here in Jaora city of Ratlam district.

All India Kshatriya Mahasabha spokesperson Shailendra Singh Chauhan told that a grand rally was taken out which commenced from Geeta Bhawan, passed through prominent sections of town including Azad Chowk, Ghantaghar Square, Neemchowk, Laxmibai Marg and Chowpaty square and culminated at Maharana Pratap Manglik Bhawan.

Among those who participated in the rally included Mahila Mahasabha's patron Kamini Kunwar Rathore, district president Kavita Kunwar Chauhan, district general secretary Prachi Solanki, city president Priya Sisodia, secretary Aarti Kunwar Chauhan, Shanu Sisodia among others. People from far off places took part in this procession to showcase their love for Maharana Pratap. Later, a public gathering was held at Maharana Pratap Manglik Bhawan. Bright students who brought laurels to the society by securing rank in the district merit list were felicitated.

During this, state spokesperson of Rajpur Karani Sena Jitendra Singh Barkhedi, Kshatriya Mahasabha mahila state president Deepika Singh Dodiya, all India Kshatriya Mahasabha mahila district president Kavita Kunwar Chauhan also addressed the meeting. A large number of youths also participated in the event.

