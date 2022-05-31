Jaora: Bhoomi pujan done for development works

Jaora (Madhya Pradesh): A garib kalyan sammelan was organised on Tuesday to make the social, and economic life of the beneficiaries of various schemes better and more respectable.

Addressing the citizens of the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the beneficiaries. Simultaneously, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan addressed the state people from Bhopal.

After the PM's speech, here in Jaora, local MLA Dr Rajendra Pandey performed the Bhoomi pujan and the inauguration ceremony of the development works in the town. Sub-divisional officer Himanshu Prajapati furnished detail about the schemes.

The development works include the community hall building at Inkbalganj, beautification work plan of old Dhanmandi, the construction of a four-lane CC road from Bhimakhedi gate to Ajmeri Gate, etc.

On this occasion, MP's representative Pradeep Chaudhary, public representatives Pawan Soni, Municipal council CMO Durga Bamnia, councilís assistant engineer Shubham Soni, deputy engineer Lokesh Kumar Vijay, sanitation inspector Uttam Kumar Narre and other officers and employees of other departments were present.