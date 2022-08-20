Janmashtami: 21-kg silver swing made for Bal Gopal in Mhow

Krishna Janmashtami | Representative Photo

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of Janmashtami, people started thronging temples of Lord Krishna from noon. Special decoration has been done in temples. Gopal temple, Anand Bihari temple, Lakshmi Narayan temple and Murli Manohar Ram Mandir located in the Military were decorated. In the ancient Gopal temple of the city, a dress has been procured from Vrindavan for the Lord. Nand village is being built in the temple premises itself.

For the first time, a 21 kg silver swing has been made for Bal Gopal. The head priest of the temple, Rajesh Shastri, said that Maha Aarti will be held at 12 o'clock in the night and one and a half quintal prasad will be distributed. According to the information a Nand Utsav will be celebrated in which the cute Kanha competition will be organised. Apart from this, the school children's presentation, ISKCON's presentation and two other institutions will perform. Special electrical decoration of the temple premises was done on Thursday evening.

Read Also Mhow: Programme held on Akhand Bharat Sankalp Diwas