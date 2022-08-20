e-Paper Get App

Janmashtami: 21-kg silver swing made for Bal Gopal in Mhow

The head priest of the temple, Rajesh Shastri, said that Maha Aarti would be held at 12 o'clock in the night and one and a half quintal prasad would be distributed.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, August 20, 2022, 12:12 AM IST
article-image
Krishna Janmashtami | Representative Photo

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of Janmashtami, people started thronging temples of Lord Krishna from noon. Special decoration has been done in temples. Gopal temple, Anand Bihari temple, Lakshmi Narayan temple and Murli Manohar Ram Mandir located in the Military were decorated. In the ancient Gopal temple of the city, a dress has been procured from Vrindavan for the Lord. Nand village is being built in the temple premises itself.

For the first time, a 21 kg silver swing has been made for Bal Gopal. The head priest of the temple, Rajesh Shastri, said that Maha Aarti will be held at 12 o'clock in the night and one and a half quintal prasad will be distributed. According to the information a Nand Utsav will be celebrated in which the cute Kanha competition will be organised. Apart from this, the school children's presentation, ISKCON's presentation and two other institutions will perform. Special electrical decoration of the temple premises was done on Thursday evening.

Read Also
Mhow: Programme held on Akhand Bharat Sankalp Diwas
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreJanmashtami: 21-kg silver swing made for Bal Gopal in Mhow

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: CGST busts fake invoice rackets

Mumbai: CGST busts fake invoice rackets

2006 Mumbai train blasts: ATS calls convict’s plea for reinvestigation ‘dilatory tactic’

2006 Mumbai train blasts: ATS calls convict’s plea for reinvestigation ‘dilatory tactic’

Mumbai: Record or no record, it is the high that matters, say Govindas

Mumbai: Record or no record, it is the high that matters, say Govindas

Mumbai: After 2-year gap, Dahi Handi reaches 'heights' of festivity

Mumbai: After 2-year gap, Dahi Handi reaches 'heights' of festivity

BJP goes selective on deaths of Sadhus in Rajasthan

BJP goes selective on deaths of Sadhus in Rajasthan