Jal Jeevan Mission: Two agencies blacklisted for irregularities

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Shivraj Singh Verma reviewed 'Jal Jeevan Mission' across district on Thursday. In-charge executive engineer Neeru Pachauri said that two agencies Pragati Electrocom Gurgaon and Pant Enterprise, Indore were blacklisted by collector for delay and irregularities in implementation of works in Barwaha section.

Superintendent engineer DL Suryavanshi, SDO (Barwah section) Dayalu Rathore, Barwaha janpad CEO Rohit Pachauri, Maheshwar janpad CEO Arif Khan, project contractors besides officers concerned were present.

Barwaha SDO Rathore said that out of 112 schemes, 21 were complete. Five schemes of Chhapra, Dasoda and other villages were handed over to panchayats. Collector ordered CEO to complete re-verification and submit report at the earliest.

He ordered officers to maintain transparency and accountability in implementation of the scheme and meet deadline of various projects.

In Maheshwar janpad panchayat, out of 58 schemes, 22 were complete and 20 handed over. He also directed officials to complete the pending work at the earliest through coordinated efforts. He encouraged effective dialogue with locals regarding their grievances. He asked agencies to provide facilities to workers and compliance with safety norms. He warned agencies of punitive action for laxity.

