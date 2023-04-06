Bhopal: Neighbour held for secretly filming bathing woman in TT Nagar

Photo: Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man was booked for allegedly recording a 28-year-old girl while she was having a bath in TT Nagar on Thursday.

Speaking to mediam TT Nagar police station in-charge Chain Singh Raghuwanshi said that a woman was bathing in her house at around 10 am, when she sensed that someone is trying to peep in her bathroom.

She got conscious and when she tried to see, she found that one of her neighbour is peeping in her bathroom and also making video through his mobile. She raised alarm, however the accused fled the spot.

The police added that the accused had recently came to stay in the area in a rented house. The police have registered the case under section 354 of IPC and have launched the manhunt to arrest the accused.