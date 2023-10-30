ITEC Digital Public Infrastructure Programme Concludes At IIM Indore

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) Executive Course on Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) concluded on Saturday, at the Indian Institute of Management Indore (IIM Indore). The programme, a 6-day comprehensive course, welcomed 30 senior officials from 20 different nations, includingHonduras, Cuba, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and Grenadines, Guatemala, El Salvador, Dominican Republic, Suriname, Bolivia, Brazil, Jamaica, Lao PDR, Nigeria, Maldives, Cambodia, Egypt, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka.

IIM Indore's Director, Prof. Himanshu Rai, expressed immense delight at the successful culmination of this course. Extending his best wishes to the senior officials, he reiterated the institution's staunch dedication to sharing knowledge, embracing diverse cultures, and fostering global connections. “Embracing the vision of Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam, we at IIM Indore recognize the world as one family. Education plays a significant role in uniting us all and sharing cultures”, he said. He also emphasized the importance of these connections with the 20 participating nations. His vision revolved around strengthening global bonds through a shared journey of learning, cultural exchange, and the dissemination of knowledge.

Prof. SaumyaRanjan Dash, Dean of Research, extended warm congratulations to all the participants, emphasizing the integral Indian philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. He articulated the shared belief that the betterment of society can only be realized through collective cooperation. "By working together, we can create a society that promotes wellness, welfare, and happiness for everyone," he remarked. Prof. Dash highlighted the forum as a crucial platform for exchanging ideas, understanding our country's policy priorities, and recognizing the human aspirations to build a better world for future generations.

'Fostering cross-cultural learning experiences'

Prof. Rajhans Mishra, Programme Coordinator, underscored the significance of the digital era and infrastructure within the context of the programme. He expressed IIM Indore's dedication to organizing future programmes with a global perspective, stressing the importance of fostering cross-cultural learning experiences and international partnerships in their pursuit of conducting more contextually relevant programmes.

Throughout the duration of the course, participants were immersed in a plethora of enriching sessions led by distinguished experts.The course included a wide range of topics, including sessions on Aadhar, UPI, and DigiLocker, exploring their pivotal roles in citizen-centric and business applications. The sessions also covered Cybersecurity, AI-driven personalization, and crucial aspects such as National Cultural Audiovisual Archives, Undersea Internet Infrastructure, and more. These insights offered a holistic view of technology's impact on various sectors.