IS-ROW OVER USING LOGO: Indore's minor in a soup for using ISRO symbol, organisation takes cognizance

Indore: Making your own Youtube and Podcast channels and uploading and showcasing your talent et al may be okay within the permissible limits. Youngsters are also uploading stuff on current events these days in dime and dozen without checking facts and when caught, they really feel the heat of the system.
In the absence of any censorship, a minor boy from the city used the logo of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on social media to promote himself without consent of the organisation officials, following which, senior officials took cognizance and said strict action would be initiated.
A city portrait artist, a minor, was making sketches of government officials. In this "endeavour", he was promoting himself on social media. A few days back, he made a promotional flyer and declared that he would make sketches of ISRO scientists. In the flyer, he used the logo of Indore Traffic Police, Madhya Pradesh Police, Indore Municipal Corporation and ISRO and promoted himself on a social media page which has over 13.5K followers.
When Free Press asked the boy about using the logos, he confessed that he didn't have pre-requisite permission to use these logos as well as no official contract with any department.
ISRO official, Sankaran Kutty, OSD, Joint Secretary Office (Public Grievances Officer and Chief Vigilance Officer), Department of Space, said, “No one is authorized to use ISRO's logo. We will discuss the matter with senior officials and take cognizance and take action”.
DIG (Indore) Harinarayanachari Mishra said, “No one is allowed to use police logos for personal or public use, if the person is not officially with the police”.
FP VIEW
In the absence of any kind of censorship, social media is currently churning out a huge amount of stuff which is below the belt and unethical too. It was a free platform where people could raise issues and create opinion, but instead of that, stuff at times which is utterly nonsense gets uploaded. If Isro takes step, it would be a good thing and young kids on the block must be knowing or at least trying to know things instead of just shrugging their shoulders and saying they were not aware of the rules. Being unaware of the rules certainly doesn't protect or insulate them from getting rapped.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)