IS-ROW OVER USING LOGO: Indore's minor in a soup for using ISRO symbol, organisation takes cognizance

Indore: Making your own Youtube and Podcast channels and uploading and showcasing your talent et al may be okay within the permissible limits. Youngsters are also uploading stuff on current events these days in dime and dozen without checking facts and when caught, they really feel the heat of the system.

In the absence of any censorship, a minor boy from the city used the logo of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on social media to promote himself without consent of the organisation officials, following which, senior officials took cognizance and said strict action would be initiated.

A city portrait artist, a minor, was making sketches of government officials. In this "endeavour", he was promoting himself on social media. A few days back, he made a promotional flyer and declared that he would make sketches of ISRO scientists. In the flyer, he used the logo of Indore Traffic Police, Madhya Pradesh Police, Indore Municipal Corporation and ISRO and promoted himself on a social media page which has over 13.5K followers.

When Free Press asked the boy about using the logos, he confessed that he didn't have pre-requisite permission to use these logos as well as no official contract with any department.

ISRO official, Sankaran Kutty, OSD, Joint Secretary Office (Public Grievances Officer and Chief Vigilance Officer), Department of Space, said, “No one is authorized to use ISRO's logo. We will discuss the matter with senior officials and take cognizance and take action”.

DIG (Indore) Harinarayanachari Mishra said, “No one is allowed to use police logos for personal or public use, if the person is not officially with the police”.