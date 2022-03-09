International Women's Day: Quality education key to women empowerment

Meghnagar (Madhya Pradesh): Women of today are empowered and are also gaining success in all fields be it medical, technical, teaching, legal or any other profession.

With the support of parents, a large number of girls and women have begun to emerge and burst through their shells and patriarchal norms. We are seeing an increase in the number of empowered women holding higher positions in various fields and organisations.

On the occasion of International Women's day, two exemplary successful women from Meghnagar, Rukmani Ahirwar, sub-inspector at Meghnagar Police station and Dr Pragati Saimil, a medical officer posted at community health centre said that quality education holds the key for upliftment and development of society and especially women.

On International Women's Day, Ahirwar along with female colleagues conducted an awareness campaign and also held a vehicle checking drive. She told that there has been a steady transformation in the status of women in comparison to earlier periods of a male-dominated society. Women of today take part in various areas such as politics, military, economic and technology sectors, etc. They have occupied a dignified position in the family and society as a result of education and other societal progress.

Dr Pragati Saimil, a medical officer undertook a medical examination of women admitted to the government hospital and also advised them to be extra cautious about their health. She told that quality education is the key to womenís empowerment.

Slowly with the increase in literacy level and awareness, society has started giving equal importance to the education of the girl child. We also need to give equal opportunities to women along with equal pay and equal respect, she concluded.

It's our duty to improve condition of women: Dhar collector

Dhar: A programme was organised at the chief medical and health officerís (CMHO) office to celebrate International Womenís Day. The programme was inaugurated by the District Panchayat president Malti Mohan Patel, District Collector Dr Pankaj Jain and District Panchayat CEO KL Meena by lighting the lamp.

Addressing the programme, Patel said that women are a form of power and in the present age they are achieving success in every field including economic, social, cultural, political and sports and today is the day to salute these achievements as well as celebrate, Patel said.

Collector Dr Jain said that today women are self-reliant and setting new dimensions in every field. In many places, they have to face inequality and discrimination, in such a situation it is our duty to improve the condition of women in the society, and we are determined to do this.

In today's time, women are playing special roles both at home and outside. Thus all women officers and employees were encouraged to implement vaccination activities along with maternal and child health services with double dedication, Dr Jain added.

During the programme, 49 women officers and employees who did commendable work in maternal and child health activities as well as in Covid management activities were felicitated. In addition, rangoli competition, canvas drawing and slogan competition were also organized and the winners were felicitated. Saplings were planted in the office premises on this occasion.

Rs 1.05 cr loan given to 68 women SHGs

Khandwa: On the occasion of International Women's Day, a programme was organised here at Ravindra Bhawan Khandwa on Tuesday. Sixteen stalls were set up by women self help groups on the occasion.

Guests who visited these stalls appreciated the material made by them that was on display. Along with this, mehndi, rangoli and painting competitions were also organised, in which the girls who came first, second and third were awarded.

Along with this, loans of about Rs 1.05 crore were distributed to 68 women self-help groups. Certificates were distributed to women police personnel doing excellent work in the district and women doing excellent work in other departments.

Congratulating women on the occasion of International Women's Day, Khandwa MLA Devendra Verma said that today's women are definitely getting empowered and standing on their feet and helping the village and family through self-help groups. This is definitely an achievement. In the programme, Collector Anoop Kumar Singh administered an oath based on tuberculosis awareness to the attendees.

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 11:21 PM IST