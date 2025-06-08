International Archives Day Today: From Nana Saheb To Nehru; Rare Historical Gems From MP Archives |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Directorate of Archives, Archaeology and Museums of Madhya Pradesh has a rich collection of 6.88 crore archival records.

The process of digitization of the records is underway and so far around 21 lakh records have been archived. Around 25,000 rare and precious records have been conserved in the paper format.

They include a thank-you letter written by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on 08-12-1948 to Maharaja Jiwajirao Scindia for hosting him during his visit to Gwalior; the genealogies of the Scindia, Holkar and Bhopal ruling families, Hukamnama of Tatya Tope (March-April 1857) and news of Tatya Tope's hanging published in a newspaper published from Gwalior, as also a 1918-map of Bhopal Railway Station.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: New District Congress Committee Presidents To Be Below 45 Years Of Age

Cash plus pardon for apprehending Nana Saheb

The notification issued by the Governor General of India on August 19, 1857 declaring that a sum of ‘Fifty Thousand Rupees (Rs 50,000 ) will be paid to any person or persons who may apprehend Dhondu Pant Nana Saheb of Bithour in the district of Cawanpore, commonly called Nana Sahib, and deliver him into the secure custody of any British Civil of Military Officer.’

The amount is equivalent to around Rs 44. 77 lakh today. How desperate the British were to capture Nana Saheb is also evident by the fact that the notification also promises that “Such person or persons will also receive a free pardon for any offences committed against the State.”

Delhi Bomb outrage

Another document is titled “Delhi Bomb Outrage. Important Notice. Rs 1,00,000 reward.” for information “leading to the arrest and conviction of persons responsible for throwing a bomb on December 23, 1912, at Viceroy Lord Hardinge's procession in Delhi.”

‘Secret letter’

A “Secret Letter” dated October 31, 1944 written by the “Police Adviser to the Hon’ble the Resident for Central India, Indore to the Prime Minister of Indore State, Indore” says that “An open and specific ban on publication of news about Subhas Bose may lead to increased interest in enemy broadcasts about him” and suggests that the “Best initial course in such cases would be to have a straight talk with the offending Editor.”

Vijaya Lakshmi Pandit visit to Indore

In a letter dated September 8, 1952 to “Shri Mishrilal Gangwal, Chief Minister of Madhya Bharat, Indore” Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru has said that his Indore, Ujjain and Mandu visit be arranged in such a manner that he can have lunch at Indore. He also informed the chief minister that “Mrs. Vijaya Lakshmi Pandit will now be accompanying me to Indore ... .Please inform Maharaja Holkar about her coming, so that he can invite her to the dinner on the 11th with us.”