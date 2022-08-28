Induction event, ‘Aarambh 2022’, by Alexia Mahavidyalaya Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An induction programme, ‘Aarambh 2022’, by Alexia Mahavidyalaya Indore, on Saturday, was started by the students with great pomp. The programme was started with Ganesh Vandana and Saraswati Vandana. After the dance, music and drama were presented by the students. Professor Ravindra Patil also provided information to the students about the New Education Policy (NEP). Ashish Tiwari and MD Manish Rai were present on the occasion. Professor Rupesh Bhavsar and Nitin Jaiswal proposed the vote of thanks.

Guru Damodar Seva Samiti holds 14th Talent Award Ceremony

Guru Damodar Seva Samiti organised the 14th State-Level Talent Award Ceremony on Saturday. Secretary Krishna Kumar Parmar said, this year, 251 talents were honoured. Cultural presentations were also organised and exercise books distributed to all the awardees.

