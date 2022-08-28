Indore: YC protests against unemployment

Youth Congress workers protesting against unemployment |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)



Youth Congress leaders and workers protested against unemployment at Manik Bagh Bridge from where they planned to throw their degrees in the nullah. They protested while CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan was in the city and he was about to pass over the bridge.

However, when the protestors gathered on the bridge, the police swung into action and detained a few of them and drove away the other protestors.

Youth Congress leader Ramiz Khan said that their protest was against unemployment. The government organises bogus Rozgaar Melas and the youth in state are still unemployed.