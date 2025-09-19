 Indore’s Smart Metering Will Shine From Kashmir To Kerala
West Discom’s initiative in installing smart meters has attracted a team of 14 engineers from 11 power supply companies of eight states

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 19, 2025, 09:01 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): While Indore has been an inspiration for cleanliness to several cities nationwide, West Discom’s initiative in installing smart meters has attracted a team of 14 engineers from 11 power supply companies of eight states.

Who visited the Smart Meter Master Control Centre at Polo Ground on Thursday?

The delegation included representatives from Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Kerala, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Haryana, Bihar, and Jammu & Kashmir. The visit was organised in collaboration with Power Finance Corporation and IIM Indore.

During the visit, the delegates were briefed on the eight years of smart metering operations in Indore and participated in Q&A sessions and toured the meter lab. They were also shown how smart meters can be disconnected and reconnected remotely.

Anup Kumar Singh, managing director of Madhya Pradesh Paschim Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company, said the smart metering project is being executed efficiently, and they are sharing their experience with other power distribution companies across the country.

The visiting engineers appreciated Indore’s achievements in smart metering and said the insights gained would be highly beneficial for implementation in their respective states and power companies.

