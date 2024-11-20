 Indore's MGM Medical College Day Scholars & Hostellers Clash Over Roast Video On Instagram
College had to call police to de-escalate the situation, disciplinary committee launched action

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, November 20, 2024, 02:02 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Day scholars and hostellers of MBBS second year in MGM Medical College clashed on campus, engaging in a physical altercation over a roasting video posted on Instagram. The video, shared on a confession page, mocked hostel students and fueled tensions between the two groups.  

The initial confrontation occurred on Monday near the Microbiology Department, where hostellers accused day scholars of creating the video, which contained derogatory remarks about them and the hostel life. 

The video was later deleted.

On Tuesday evening, tensions flared again when the two groups came face-to-face on campus. The situation escalated to such an extent that the college administration had to call the police to prevent further violence.   The day scholars claimed they were assaulted off-campus by hostellers who accused them of being behind the video.

They alleged that they were beaten after being forced to remove their glasses and that a female friend who tried to intervene was pushed away.  

Earlier on Tuesday, the day scholars approached dean Dr Sanjay Dixit with their grievances.

In response, the dean convened a disciplinary committee meeting, where both groups were counselled to de-escalate the situation. "Action against the students will be taken on the basis of the report submitted by the Disciplinary committee's report," Dr Dixit said.

