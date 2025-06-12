 Indore’s Fight Against Child Labour Pays Off, 96 Rescued In 2 Years
Indore’s Fight Against Child Labour Pays Off, 96 Rescued In 2 Years

Many of these children, post-rescue, received ₹30,000 in rehabilitation support to begin a safer, more dignified chapter

Mahima KesharwaniUpdated: Thursday, June 12, 2025, 09:40 AM IST
article-image
AAS team with authorities after rescuing child from labour work | FP Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore continues to lead a city-wide charge against child labour, with 96 children rescued between June 2023 and March 2025 from exploitative work in homes, factories, garages, restaurants and hotels.

These rescues have been the result of coordinated operations by NGOs, the Labour Department, WCD, police and the Special Juvenile Police Unit under initiatives like the (AAS) Access to Justice project.

On June 13, 2023, a 13-year-old girl from Bihar was freed from three years of domestic labour in Shivalik Kalindi Midtown. On October 23, 2024, three boys aged 14–16 were rescued from Kapil and Arsh Auto Garages in Dwarkapuri after working long hours in harsh conditions.

Many of these children, post-rescue, received ₹30,000 in rehabilitation support to begin a safer, more dignified chapter.

article-image
Narendra Rathore: From rescued child labourer to Mumbai casting director, inspiring transformation

Narendra Rathore: From rescued child labourer to Mumbai casting director, inspiring transformation | FP Image

Among these stories, one stands out: Narendra Rathore, rescued by WCD in 2012 while working as a construction helper with his father. His life changed when he was brought to Bal Bhavan, where he learned tabla, acting and computer skills for just ₹40 a year—training now worth thousands.

With encouragement from mentor Chandrahass Tiwari, Narendra discovered theatre, performed nationally and eventually moved to Mumbai.

Today, he is a successful casting director, having worked in films like OMG 2 and Welcome to Karachi and has featured in over 50 short films and several web series. “That rescue didn’t just save me—it gave me purpose,” he says. Principal Sandhya Vyas of Bal Bhavan emphasised the importance of such platforms for every child.

As the world observes the World Day Against Child Labour, Indore’s collaborative efforts remind us: with protection, opportunity and support, every child can dream—and achieve.

