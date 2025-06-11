Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Expels Former MLA Laxman Singh For 6 Years Over Anti-Party Activities

former MLA, Madhya Pradesh, Laxman Singh | X @ANI

New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge have expelled former MLA, Madhya Pradesh, Laxman Singh from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress for a period of six years with immediate effect. The decision comes due to Singh's alleged anti-party activities.

AICC in a release said, " Hon'ble Congress President has expelled Shri Laxman Singh, Former MLA, Madhya Pradesh, from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress for a period of six years, with immediate effect, due to his anti-party activities"

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has expelled Laxman Singh, Former MLA, Madhya Pradesh, from the primary membership of the party for a period of six years due to his anti-party activities. pic.twitter.com/G8jBZBqVQx — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2025

Earlier, the Haryana unit of Congress has expelled five leaders including a former MLA for six years for indulging in "anti-party activities" with immediate effect. The leaders were expelled after reports found party leaders indulging in anti-party activities recently.

Former MLA Rambir Singh is also among the expelled leaders. The other four leaders are Vijay Kaushik, Rahul Chaudhary, Pooja Rani and Rupesh Malik.

An order issued by the Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee earlier read, "Consequent upon the receipt of reports through various means of communications pertaining to party leaders/workers having found indulged in anti-party activities in the recent past during ongoing process of MC Elections (2025), the following persons are hereby expelled from the party for 6 years with immediate effect".

Earlier on February 20, the Congress in Haryana had expelled seven party leaders from across the state for indulging in "anti-party activities" in the upcoming 2025 municipal corporation elections. The seven leaders were suspended for six years in consultation with the state in-charge BK Hariprasad.

According to the order, the expelled leaders included former District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents Tarlochan Singh and Ashok Khurana (Karnal), Member Coordination Committee Pradeep Chaudhary (Karnal), and former District Youth Congress (DYC) president Madhu Chaudhary (Yamuna Nagar). Ram Niwas Rara, a Congress candidate from the Hisar assembly constituency, has also been expelled by the party. Additionally, Harvinder (Lovely) from Gurugram and Ram Kishan Sain (from Gurugram) were expelled for six years with immediate effect.

Disclaimer: This is a syndicated feed. The article is not edited by the FPJ editorial team.