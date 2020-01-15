Indore’s cleanliness measures unmatched: Parliamentary panel

Indore: The members of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Urban Development here on Wednesday said that the measures taken by Indore for cleanliness are unmatched and other cities should take inspiration from it.

The committee members on Wednesday toured the city and went through the steps taken by civic authorities to ensure that the city makes a hat-trick of being cleanest city in the country. The committee also saw development works being done under central government funded projects in the city.

The committee members also held a meeting with senior officials and took information about the ongoing Smart City project, Amrut Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana etc.

The committee led by Jagdambika Pal, Digvijaya Singh, Shankar Lalwani, Kalyan Benerjee, Syed Imtiaz Jaleel, Ramcharan Bohra, Sunil Kumar Soni, Ahamed Hassan and Hibi Eden visited different areas and saw works done by civic authorities.

Joint secretary to Government of India, BK Jindal, principal secretary (urban administration) Sanjay Dubey, district collector Lokesh Jatav, municipal commissioner Asheesh Singh and senior officials of other related departments were also present.

The committee members started tour from model road located between Guitar Square and Saket Nagar Square developed under Smart city project. The committee member saw the facilities, including smart bus stops and smart dustbins on the road and understood their functioning.

After that, the committee members reached waste treatment plant at trenching ground and saw state-of-the-art facilities there. The committee saw garden developed on the trenching ground. Digvijaya Singh told members that trenching ground used to have “mountains of garbage”, which was treated and garden was developed.

The committee members then reached Hotel Radisson Blu where they had meeting with senior officials.

Principal secretary Dubey gave information about the urban development works being done in the state. He informed that special attention is being given to cleanliness in the state with Indore as a model.

The committee was informed that more than 20 cities from the state made it to top 100 cities in cleanliness.

Municipal commissioner Asheesh Singh gave information about cleanliness related works being done in Indore. He also informed about the work being done for rejuvenation of Saraswati and Kanh rivers.

Committee chairman Pal appreciated works related to cleanliness in Madhya Pradesh especially in Indore. Other committee members appreciated cleanliness and urban development.

Pal said that Indore is a role model not only for Madhya Pradesh but also for other Indian cities. The committee will submit its report to central government.