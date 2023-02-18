Indore: No relief from measles, Five more found positive, total pegged at 20

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Five more new cases of measles have surfaced, sending shock waves among the city health officials as the total number of patients found positive have now increased to 20 in the last 10 days.

Moreover, city officials believe that some patients will be tested positive as some of the sample reports are still pending.

“Five new patients found positive are between three and 12 years old. Out of these five patients, three are from Chandan Nagar, one each from Green Park Colony in Hatod, and one from Meena Palace in Azad Nagar,” District Immunisation Officer Dr Tarun Gupta said.

He said that all these patients have recovered well and none of them were fully vaccinated.

The team of the health department has intensified the door-to-door survey in these areas and also the vaccination drive. The team is also trying to motivate people to get their children vaccinated against measles-rubella and also to approach doctors on seeing symptoms of the diseases in children.

“We also asked health workers to intensify camps and to knock on every door to find children with symptoms of the disease,” Dr Gupta added.

Mega vaccination drive from tomorrow

Concerned over increasing cases of measles in the city, health department officials will run a mega vaccination drive across the city, focusing more at Muslim dominated areas. “We have decided to run a vaccination drive to vaccinate the remaining children or those resisting the doses. We will also distribute vitamin tablets during the drive,” the immunisation officer said.

