Indoreans feel let down by cloud cover

Indore: Citizens woke up to dark clouds for the sixth day consecutively on Thursday, with a hope of good rains but at the end of day, they felt let down.

However, some areas received light showers as clouds did not open up till late evening. The day-long cloudy weather and drizzle helped the temperature to remain below normal temperature and offered relief to people from itchy weather.

According to Meteorological department, monsoon is still active in state and the western part will receive heavy rainfall for next couple of days.

“A low pressure system has been shifting from Bay of Bengal and is passing through the state. Similarly, a system developed in Rajasthan has also shifted towards MP. It has been raining in other parts of the state but Indore region received less rain,” the Met officials said.

The city recorded 0.2 mm rainfall on Thursday taking the season’s total to 472.3 mm.

On Thursday, humidity was recorded at 97 per cent in the morning and 93 per cent in the evening.

Indore recorded maximum temperature of 26 degrees Celsius, which was three degrees below the normal while the minimum temperature at 22.6 degrees Celsius was one degree Celsius above normal.

Meanwhile, people enjoyed pleasant weather as they left for long drive. Many people drove to Sanwer to enjoy corns while others visited getaways located in city’s outskirts to enjoy the pleasant weather.