​Indoreans cry foul over decision to shift State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation to Bhopal​​​​

Indore: Surprised by the decision of Medical Education Department to shift the State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (SOTTO) to the office of Commissioner, Medical Education in Bhopal from Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, Member of Parliament Shankar Lalwani dashed of a letter to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, on Tuesday, to revoke the decision.

In his letter, Lalwani has demanded the Chief Minister to review the decision and to keep the SOTTO in Indore.

Addressing the media, he said, “Indore is emerging as one of the best cities in Central India in organ donation and transplant. Indore has the recorded highest number of organ donations in the state and it deserves to be the centre for SOTTO. I believe that the government will review its decision over the same.”

Earlier, representatives of various organi​s​ations and NGOs met Lalwani and submitted a memorandum with the demand to intervene in the matter.

Meanwhile, Indore Society for Organ Donation has called a meeting on Wednesday to be presided over by Divisional Commissioner Pawan Sharma. However, the agenda of the meeting would be to discuss ​the ​expansion of society and other pending issues.

Former Dean Dr Jyoti Bindal, in whose tenure Indore SOTTO won the best SOTTO award in 2019, said, “It is the government decision to shift it and might be taken due to some appropriate reasons.”

Social activists, NGOs up in arms against government decision

Expressing their displeasure over the decision of shifting SOTTO to Bhopal, NGOs, social activists, and doctors have up in arms against and appealed to the government to review the decision.