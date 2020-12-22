​Indoreans cry foul over decision to shift State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation to Bhopal​​​​

Indore: Surprised by the decision of Medical Education Department to shift the State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (SOTTO) to the office of Commissioner, Medical Education in Bhopal from Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, Member of Parliament Shankar Lalwani dashed of a letter to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, on Tuesday, to revoke the decision.
In his letter, Lalwani has demanded the Chief Minister to review the decision and to keep the SOTTO in Indore.
Addressing the media, he said, “Indore is emerging as one of the best cities in Central India in organ donation and transplant. Indore has the recorded highest number of organ donations in the state and it deserves to be the centre for SOTTO. I believe that the government will review its decision over the same.”
Earlier, representatives of various organisations and NGOs met Lalwani and submitted a memorandum with the demand to intervene in the matter.
Meanwhile, Indore Society for Organ Donation has called a meeting on Wednesday to be presided over by Divisional Commissioner Pawan Sharma. However, the agenda of the meeting would be to discuss the expansion of society and other pending issues.
Former Dean Dr Jyoti Bindal, in whose tenure Indore SOTTO won the best SOTTO award in 2019, said, “It is the government decision to shift it and might be taken due to some appropriate reasons.”
Social activists, NGOs up in arms against government decision
Expressing their displeasure over the decision of shifting SOTTO to Bhopal, NGOs, social activists, and doctors have up in arms against and appealed to the government to review the decision.
“Indore is an emerging city in organ donation and performed over 40 organ donations by preparing Green Corridors to send organs for saving life of people in different cities as well. Government’s decision jolted the city's efforts and should be revoked.”Jitu Bagani, Coordinator, Muskan Group NGO
“Indore is a medical hub of the state with world class medical facilities. People of Indore have dedicated themselves to serving humanity and participated in the noble cause to make Indore top in organ donation as well. Indore deserves to be the centre of SOTTO.”Dr Amit Bhatt, Deputy Director (Health Services), Choithram Hospital
“Shifting SOTTO is an official centric decision and it should be revoked. Indore is top in cadaver donation and second top in organ donation. It should not become the victim of any officer’s obstinacy and must be revoked.”Dr Sanjay Londhe, Vice President, IMA-MP
“Indore has given 85 organ transplant coordinators to the state and Indore’s SOTTO has won the best SOTTO award in the country. There is no need to shift it to Bhopal as Indore is comparatively far ahead in organ donation. We have appealed to the Member of Parliament to intervene in the same.”Sandeepan Arya, social activist
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)