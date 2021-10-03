Indore Zoo kick-starts grand Wildlife Week Carnival

Indore: Kamla Nehru Prani Sangrahalaya (City Zoo), Indore, began a grand Wildlife Week Carnival on its premises on Saturday. The carnival will be held from October 2 to October 7. Celebrated each year in the first week of October, this mega-event is designed to involve the general public in the cause of wildlife conservation.

During the Wildlife W@eek, various competitions, expert sessions, awareness shows and so forth will be held. The first day of the Week began with a Cyclothon. The event was flagged off by assistant commissioner Abhay Rajangaonkar. About 180 participants, including children and adults, participated in the Cyclothon. The youngest one pedalling with a vow to protect wildlife was a 6-year-old. The route map was from Indore Zoo to the Regional Park via Rajiv Gandhi Square.

In the next event on the first day, children of all age groups—from 4 years old to 15 years old—participated in a clay-modelling competition. The concluding event of the first day of the Wildlife Week was an expert talk on spiders by Vipul Keerti Sharma. Around 50 people attended the session and sought insights into the mysterious world of spiders.

"Overall, the day proved to be extremely fruitful with lots of encouragement and excitement among the volunteers, as well as active participation and thrill in the participants," said Aishani Jain, coordinator of the event from ARPF.

