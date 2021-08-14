Indore: Zest to celebrate I-Day back this year, people lapping up flags, other items

Indore

After a gap of one year, there is again enthusiasm among the people to celebrate Independence Day - the 75th this year. Also, with corona cases coming down, the day will once again be celebrated as a public festival. Last year, Independence Day celebration was subdued due to corona.

In tune with the mood of the people, roadside vendors have made their appearance in large numbers at major crossings and are selling flags, stickers, badges and other such accessories, and many people are buying them.

Sharanlal Bheem, one of the roadside vendors of the flags at Palasia Square, said that people seem very excited about celebrating Independence Day in a big way. "People are buying many flags and they are not even bargaining," Bheem said.

Ashok Jain, who owns a shop at MG Road selling flags said that because of the relaxation in the lockdown the people are relaxed so that they can celebrate the Independence Day enthusiastically. He is happy with the sales so far.

He said there are over 50 items that are associated with Independence Day that people can choose from.The items cost from Rs 2 to Rs 1000, including t-shirts, sarees and other such things.

