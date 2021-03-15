Indore: Zane Khan of US is champion in Puneet Aggarwal Memorial tennis tournament

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A marathon match was seen here at Indore Tennis Club on Sunday when US’ 19-year-old unseeded Zane Khan defeated third-seeded Aidan McHugh of the UK in the title match of Puneet Agarwal Memorial Indore Open $15,000 prize ITF men's World Tennis Tour Tournament played at Indore Tennis Club on Sunday.

It is second consecutive ITF title for Zane, who won another title recently in Lucknow. The match was hard fought and both the players contested for each point. Visitors were lucky to see some excellent service and ground strokes. In the end, Zane defeated Aidan McHagh 6-7 (8), 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) in a three-and-a-half-hour contest. This was the first encounter for both the players in any international tournament.

Jane was ahead 4–1 in the first set but Aidan bounced back to take the score to a tiebreak and also win the set 7-6 (8). The first set ran for about one and a half hours, with both the players performing great tennis.

Adam loses set by double fault

In the second, Zane took a 3–1 lead. Aidan then equalized after trailing for some time and took the set to tiebreak. Here Aidan missed a double fault, taking advantage of this, Zane captured the set. The set lasted for 50 minutes. Aidan started strongly in the third set and took early lead by breaking Zane's serve. This time, Zane made a strong comeback to take the score to 6-6 and then had to resort to a tiebreak for the result, where Zane made no mistake serving the best and clinching the second consecutive ITF title.

Prize distribution function

The award was distributed in the chief hospitality of Major General Sanjeev Dogra, Deputy Commandant and Chief Instructor of Infantry School Mhow and Mrs. Dogra. Nitin Agarwal and Niti Agarwal Directors Path India Pvt. Ltd were present as special guests.

On this occasion, MP Tennis association president Anil Mahajan secretary Anil Dhupar and chief adjudicator Abhishek Mukherjee were also present. The operation was conducted by Sajid Lodi. The players were awarded with attractive trophies.The winning player Jane Khan received a prize money of $ 2160 and 10 ITF points. The runner-up Aidan got $ 1272 and 6 ITF points. The players who played the semi-finals also received a sum of $ 753.