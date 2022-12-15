Indore: Yuva Niti soon, govt seeks youth suggestions

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Taking a leaf out of Karnataka’s book, Madhya Pradesh government is set to come up with its Yuva Niti on January 12 for which it has started seeking suggestions from the youth as to which subjects they want to be included in the proposed policy.

While universities and colleges across the state have been asked to keep suggestion boxes at their respective campuses, a committee of four ministers have been formed which will prepare a draft of the proposed Youth Policy.

The committee comprises Minister of Sports and Youth Welfare and Technical Education, Yashodhara Raje Scindia, Medical Education minister Vishvas Sarang, Higher Education minister Mohan Yadav, and School Education minister, Inder Singh Parmar.

“The proposed policy will be an attempt to unlock the potential of the youth and turn them into a workforce which can contribute towards development of the state’s economy,” higher education minister Mohan Yadav told reporters here on Wednesday.

The policy, he said, will envisage a 10-year future vision for development of the youth. “India has the largest number of young people in the world and hence we have an added responsibility to work for the youth,” he added.

A template for receiving online suggestions has been released on Wednesday. Students can contact 07552551698 and 07552554763.

Yadav said a two-day education summit will be organised in Indore and Ujjain between January 16 and 18. Educationalists from all major institutions in the country will participate.

Recruitment drive

Yadav said nearly 4,000 vacant posts of assistant professors will be filled through the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC). The posts will be filled in two phases. In the first phase, a total of 1,669 posts of assistant professor, 255 posts of librarians and 129 posts of sports officers will be filled. Remaining posts will be filled in the second phase. MPPSC is going to conduct the State Eligibility Test (SET) in 2023. The assistant professor exam will be held after SET so that candidates who are not eligible for assistant professor posts get eligible through the SET.

IIT Indore’s satellite campus: Ball in Centre’s court

The proposed IIT Indore’s satellite campus in Ujjain, which was supposed to commence classes from the current academic session, is unlikely to become operational even in session 2023-24. Replying to a query, the state government has already sent its recommendation to the Centre and now we are waiting for the process to get completed from their end. The ball is in the Centre’s court.

Asked if the satellite campus will come into being from next year, the minister reiterated that the Centre has to decide the matter.

An amount of around Rs 500 crore will be required to setup the satellite campus at the temple town. IIT Indore, which has a loan of around Rs 350 crore to repay, does not want to increase further burden so delayed the proposed satellite campus.