Indore: IIT Indore granted one more patent, tally reaches 20 

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indian Institute of Technology Indore has been granted one more patent, this time on “Read Recharge (RRC) based process variation tolerant 10T SRAM Cell”. This takes the tally of total number of patents to 20.

The inventors, Dr NandakishorYadav and Prof Santosh Kumar Vishvakarma have proposed a new memory technology for reliable electronic system design.

Inventors developed a Static Random Access Memory (SRAM) bite cell, which can tolerate the fabrication process related variation for modern thin-film and nanoscale technologies. It will increase the life of electronic systems such as mobile phones and laptops.

Additionally, it will also improve the production yield of the mobile and laptop industries.

It is based on dual-gate FinFET technology, which helps find new devices with properties that fit current and future requirements, among the many proposed multi-gate transistors. As this memory technology will increase the life of the electric product, it can also be used for most reliable aerospace applications.