Indore: Youths’ march for employment leads to traffic jams in many places

ANAND SHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Cross with the government over delay in filling up vacancies, youths in large numbers took out a march from Pipliyapala Square to Regal leading traffic jams at many places in the city on Sunday.

Under the banner of National Educated Youth Union (NEYU), the youth demanded an increase in posts of permanent teacher, and filling of vacancies of SI, patwari, police constable, assistant professor, agriculture and banking through Madhya Pradesh Public Service and Professional Examination Board at the earliest.

The youths have been protesting for past five years. But on Sunday they gathered in large numbers at Deen Dayal Park and staged a sit-in there. From there, they marched to Regal Square. Traffic jams took place at many places including Bhanwarkuan Square, Navlakha, GPO Square and eventually at Regal.

One lane of the Regal bridge had to be blocked due to gathering of students at Regal Square.

They shout slogans and threatened the government of courting arrest and filling up the jails if their demands were not met.

Major demands

1. Recruitment of State Service Examination 2019, 2020 and 2021 should be completed at the earliest

2. The recruitment process should be completed soon by increasing the vacant posts of teacher recruitment Class 1, Class 2 and Class 3. The repetition of names in the selection list should be stopped, and joint counselling should be done with the school education and tribal department.

3. OBC reservation issue should be resolved at the earliest.

4. Advertisement of assistant professor exam should be published soon, and priority to the natives of the state should be given.

5. Retirement age limit should be 58 years in all types of government services.

6. Unemployment allowance of Rs 5000 per month should be provided.

7. About 1 lakh posts should be filled through other recruitment examinations including that of SI, patwari, constable, and in the banking and agriculture sector.

8. Contract and outsourcing recruitments should be stopped

9. Permanent direct recruitment should be made on all types of backlog posts.

10. First priority should be given to the natives of Madhya Pradesh in all types of government recruitment.