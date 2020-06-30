Indore youths give thumbs up to decision of banning Chinese applications

“Like the entire country, even I am very happy with the ban imposed on Chinese applications. By banning these applications, our local startups and apps will get a boost. Tik Tok, cam scanner and UC browsers had become a part of our lives, but hopefully, we have better Indian versions of such innovations coming out soon. Banning the applications is a blessing in disguise for our techs.”

- Vivek Kushwaha, 19

“The Indian government has taken the right decision by banning 59 China apps. Banning China is an essential form of attack and defence for our country. We were indirectly funding China with our money. In fact, I am sure that banning the applications would also help us in staying safe online. Tik Tok and other applications were indirectly promoting cybercrime and attacking our privacy. I had noticed viruses attacking my phone due to these applications.”

- Bhavesh Agarwal, 20

“Looking at the circumstances of China's attack in Galwan valley, government has taken the right decision, which will be beneficial for the country. Due to lockdown, when we were all at home with no duties, most of us were wasting our time on these tempting applications. Banning these applications will also help us stay focused on studies and real-life. We don’t need so many applications to waste our time, energy and money on.

- Shubham Saxena, 20