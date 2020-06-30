Indore youths give thumbs up to decision of banning Chinese applications

Indore: India banned 59 apps originating from China, including very popular ones like the short video platform TikTok, UC Browser, file sharing app ShareIt, and CamScanner, which allows iOS and Android devices to be used as image and document scanners. The decision to ban these applications was appreciated and became a major point of discussion among youngsters.
With hashtags and trending stories saying bye to Chinese applications, youngsters now feel an essential need to build a better and safer version of these applications in India.
Appreciating the move, while admitting a little void in their entertainment time, youngsters speak up with Free Press.
“Like the entire country, even I am very happy with the ban imposed on Chinese applications. By banning these applications, our local startups and apps will get a boost. Tik Tok, cam scanner and UC browsers had become a part of our lives, but hopefully, we have better Indian versions of such innovations coming out soon. Banning the applications is a blessing in disguise for our techs.”
- Vivek Kushwaha, 19
“The Indian government has taken the right decision by banning 59 China apps. Banning China is an essential form of attack and defence for our country. We were indirectly funding China with our money. In fact, I am sure that banning the applications would also help us in staying safe online. Tik Tok and other applications were indirectly promoting cybercrime and attacking our privacy. I had noticed viruses attacking my phone due to these applications.”
- Bhavesh Agarwal, 20
“Looking at the circumstances of China's attack in Galwan valley, government has taken the right decision, which will be beneficial for the country. Due to lockdown, when we were all at home with no duties, most of us were wasting our time on these tempting applications. Banning these applications will also help us stay focused on studies and real-life. We don’t need so many applications to waste our time, energy and money on.
- Shubham Saxena, 20
“The decision to ban applications is brave and commendable. China feels India is weak, but they have no idea how strong united India stands. We are more than capable of building our own applications. In fact, this move might promote self-reliance in India.
- Sanjana Khandelwal, 19
“Intelligence agencies from India to the US periodically warn people about Chinese apps. A few days ago, Indian intelligence agencies had asked the Indian government to block 52 Chinese mobile apps. We need to understand this in the long term, not just temporarily. India needs to work on innovating and self-developing applications. We already have the mind to do it.”
- Yash Joshi, 22
“Banning the application is a fantastic step taken by the Indian government. When China started attacking India, I told everyone in my contact to delete apps and not to purchase any Chinese goods anymore. I am glad that the government finally has taken such a huge step to stop Chinese thoughts and to give more value to Indian thoughts. In future also, we have to be determined and not use any Chinese products anymore. This is a waking call in everyone's brain that now is the time to start using Made in India.”
- Astha Chaudhry, 21