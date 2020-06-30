Malaika Arora, Vishal Dadlani and other celebs laud govt decision of banning TikTok and other Chinese apps

The government's decision to ban 59 chinese applications, including TikTok, has been lauded by a lot of celebrities from film and TV industry.

Malaika Arora considers the move as the "best news" she has heard in lockdown so far.

"Finally, we will not be subjected to people's ridiculous videos," she wrote on Instagram Stories.

According to "Shararat" fame Karanvir Bohra, blocking of chinese applications is a great start.

"Happy with the step our government had taken....people wonder what they can do for their country? I'd say every bit counts, this is a good start.#DELETE #ChineseAppsBlocked," Karanvir said.

Actor Kushal Tandon is extremely happy. For the uninitiated, Kushal has been protesting against the use of chinese applications, especially TikTok, for a long time. "Finally some good news," he wrote.

Actor Ashmit Patel too called it the "best news"

"It made my day," Ashmit added.

Thank youu for saving our country. This Virus named TikTok should never be allowed again," Nia Sharma tweeted.

Actor Nikitin Dheer shared advantages of banning Chinese applications.

"A start to cutting off revenue, spyware, malware etc. And m****s asking why don't we attack China... it just shows how ignorant you are, army doesn't need our advice on how to , if you have not read, a lot of industrial contracts have been cancelled," he wrote.

However, it seems music composer Vishal Dadlani is not impressed by the government's decision.

He tweeted: "Banning Apps is to China, what Taali/Diyas were to coronavirus."

The Narendra Modi government on Monday banned 59 Chinese applications over national security concerns amid strained India-China relations after the death of 20 Indian soldiers in the Galwan Valley clash with Chinese PLA troops in eastern Ladakh. The apps banned include TikTok, WeChat, WeSync, SelfieCity, Helo, UC Browser, Shareit, Kwai, Likee, and the game Clash Of Kings, which were popular in India.