Chinese apps banned: How to delete CamScanner account from your Android and Apple device?

Earlier this month, there had been a clash at the Indo-China border in Galwan valley that had left 20 Indian soldiers dead and others injured. Since then, there has been many protests against Chinese goods and services as well as companies associated with the neighbouring country in any way.
While some had resorted to burning effigies of Chinese leader Xi Jinping and destroying Chinese goods, government organisations too appears to have taken steps to distance themselves from the neighbouring country.
On Monday, June 29, the government released a lengthy list with 59 names. These are Chinese apps that will now be banned in India.
The list includes many a popular site, including apps such as CamScanner, and many others.
CamScanner is a mobile app that allows iOS and Android devices to be used as image scanners. Developed by Chinese company Instig users can easily scan and share documents on various devices.
Now that the app is banned, it is advisable to delete your accounts from the app.
Here's how to delete your CamScanner account:
1. Log in with your CamScanner account.
2. Write an email to the company, requesting them to delete your account
3. Make sure the subject of the email is 'Request to delete my CamScanner Account.’
4. Send the email to support@instig.com
China-based TikTok is also on the list of the 59 apps that have been banned.
As per a press note published by the government, there apps were "prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order". The notice adds that these apps had prosed many concerns including those regarding security and the safety of user data.
"There has been a strong chorus in the public space to take strict action against Apps that harm India's sovereignty as well as the privacy of our citizens. On the basis of these and upon receiving of recent credible inputs that such Apps pose threat to sovereignty and integrity of India, the Government of India has decided to disallow the usage of certain Apps, used in both mobile and non-mobile Internet enabled devices," the notice explained.
