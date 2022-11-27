e-Paper Get App
Indore: Youth who had abducted minor gets two years in prison

Prosecution officer BG Sharma said the court of special judge (OAW) Charulata Dangi sent Rahul, 24, to two years in prison.

Representative Photo |
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A local court, on Saturday, sentenced a convict, who had abducted a minor girl and kept her hostage in his home, to two years’ jail.

The incident took place in 2018 and was reported at the Central Kotwali police station. Prosecution officials said the victim’s mother complained that, on the night of April 28, 2018, around 4 am, some unidentified person had abducted her daughter.

The police started looking for her and found the missing girl at Rahul’s home. The girl alleged she was abducted by Rahul on the basis of which Rahul was convicted.

