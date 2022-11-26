Indore: Plan to make Rajwada area ‘no-vehicle zone’

Rajwada | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In view of making vehicular traffic smooth during the Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas conference and Global Investors’ Sumit, 2023, an attempt would be made to ban the entry of heavy vehicles into the city and make the Rajwada area a ‘no-vehicle zone’.

To improve traffic flow in the city during the Pravasi Bharatiya Sammelan and Global Investors’s Summit to be held in the city in January, a meeting of the District-Level Road Safety Committee was held under the chairmanship of MP Shankar Lalwani. The plan is to prevent the movement of trucks in the urban border areas, make Rajbada a ‘no-vehicle zone’, remove goods outside shops and make them encroachment-free and organise parking arrangements so that the NRIs coming to attend the programme do not face traffic jams. Suggestions to this effect were presented at the meeting.

At the meeting, mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, MLA Mahendra Hardia, collector Ilaya Raja T, DCP (Traffic) Mahendra Chandra Jain, IMC commissioner Pratibha Pal, CEO of the zilla panchayat Vandana Sharma and office-bearers of the Bus and Transport Association were present.