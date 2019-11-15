Indore: Youth thrashed for damaging mobile, dies

Indore: A 22-year-old youth, who was attacked for damaging a mobile phone by a person in Betma area a few days ago, died during treatment in the hospital late on Thursday night. The police have arrested the accused.

Betma police station in charge DPS Chouhan said around a week back the deceased Kalu Mangilal, a resident of Chiklonda village under Betma police station, had pushed Jitendra Bhil of the same village into a pool of water as a result of which the latter’s mobile phone got damaged. An enraged Jitendra had demanded Kalu to repair the damaged phone, which the latter refused. There was heated exchange between the two and Jitendra beat up Kalu, injuring him badly. An unconscious Kalu was admitted to MY Hospital with head and other injuries, where he died on Thursday night.

Earlier, police had booked Jitendra under Section 307 (attempted murder) of IPC, and now that has been changed to Section 302 (murder), and arrested him.

Police are recording statements to villages, many of whom were witness to the incident.