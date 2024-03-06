Indore: Youth Stabs Kachori Samosa Seller To Death | Representative

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A kachori samosa seller was stabbed to death by a youth in the Banganga area on Tuesday night. Additional DCP Ramsanehi Mishra said that the deceased has been identified as Sunil Choubey, 55 years old, a resident of the Banganga Main Road. He ran a shop named Choubey Nashta Centre on the main road. He was at his shop when some youths started arguing with an autorickshaw driver.

The argument turned into a fight as a result of which the shop’s counter overturned. Choubey objected and told the youths to vacate his place and the accused started an argument with him. During the heated argument, the accused took out a knife and stabbed Choubey multiple times.

Choubey was critically injured in the incident and died during treatment in a city hospital. Police said that the incident took place around 9.30 am and an accused named Nitesh was detained a few minutes after the incident. A search is on for his accomplices.

Elderly woman strangled by son’s helper

A 65-year-old woman was strangled to death by her son’s helper in the Chandan Nagar area on Monday evening. The son of the woman used to talk with the accused's wife so he took revenge by killing his mother, who was alone at home at the time of the incident.

Additional DCP Abhinay Vishwakarma said that the woman named Pushpa was found dead at her place around 4.30 pm on Monday and the police were informed around 6 pm. The police investigated the crime scene and found that it was a case of murder.

During the investigation, a person named Mohan was arrested in connection with the murder. First, he tried to mislead the police but later confessed his crime and informed the police that the woman's son Shyam runs a loading vehicle and Mohan used to work with him as a helper. Shyam used to talk with Mohan’s wife which he didn’t like so he prepared a plan to kill Shyam’s mother.

As per the plan, he reached Shyam’s place and after his father left the house, he entered the house and strangled Shyam’s mother using a piece of rope and fled the scene. Police claimed that the accused was arrested within seven hours after receiving information about the incident. Further investigation is on into the case.