Indore: Youth killed, brother injured in road accident

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 21-year-old youth from Chhattisgarh was killed while his brother got critically injured after a speeding truck hit them while crossing a road in Mangliya area on Saturday night. The police are searching for the truck and its driver.

According to Kshipra police station staff, the deceased has been identified as Ramesh. He and his brothers Gopi and Anil had gone to bring some goods from a shop and were returning when a truck hit two of them, while Anil escaped unhurt. In the accident, Ramesh was killed on the spot while Gopi got critically injured.

The truck driver managed to flee with his vehicle after the accident. Passersby informed the police and sent the injured person to the hospital. Police are taking statements from the brothers to know the exact circumstances that led to the accident. The CCTVs of the area are being examined to identify the truck driver.

Mohan, a relative, informed the police that Ramesh and Gopi hail from Chhattisgarh and they were employed in a transport company in the Kshipra area.