Indore: Youth dupes rly passenger with promise to provide berth, held

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Government railway police (GRP) arrested a youth for duping a man from Bihar of Rs 1000 by promising to provide him with a berth on a train. One of his accomplices is being searched for by the police.

The accused posed as the attendant of a train ticket examiner and took the money from the complainant. The accused also stole the mobile phone of the complainant's friend. The accused is being questioned further.

SP (Rail) Nivedita Gupta said that Ankit Kumar Singh of Scheme Number 78 complained that he had gone to drop his friend Shashi Kumar at the railway station on September 8. Shashi was travelling to Sasaram, Bihar, on the Indore Howrah Express train and he had bought a ticket for the general coach, but it was full. Shashi and Ankit were searching for a seat when two persons wearing nameplates met them.

They told the complainants that they are the attendants of a TTE and they can arrange a berth for Shashi. They took Rs 1000 (Rs 500 each) and assured them that they would provide Shashi with a berth.

After the train departed, Ankit made a phone call to Shashi and the latter informed him that the men, whom they had met at the railway platform, hadn’t provided him with the promised berth. Also, they had stolen Shashi’s mobile phone. On September 9, Ankit lodged a complaint with the railway police.

On the instruction of the senior officer, a team led by inspector (Detective unit of GRP) MA Syed was constituted to identify the accused. The officers checked the CCTVs of the railway station and found some suspects roaming around the station.

The complainant identified both the accused. The police team managed to arrest the accused named Rambabu of Kanpur from the railway station. He allegedly confessed his crime. The mobile phone of Shashi Kumar was also recovered from the accused.

He informed police that he was in Shashi Kumar’s coach and he found his mobile phone on the seat so he had taken it, and returned to Indore. He is being questioned to know about other such incidents and his accomplice named Rajkamal of Kanpur is being searched for.