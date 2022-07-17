Indore: Youth booked for stalking minor girl

Representational Image | Screengrab/Twitter

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

A youth was booked by the police for stalking a minor girl while she was returning home in the Banganga area on Saturday. The police have registered a case against the accused under various sections including the POCSO Act and started a search for him.

According to the police, a 16-year-old girl from the area has lodged a complaint that she was on her way home when a youth started stalking her. The accused allegedly threatened the girl of dire consequences when she refused to talk with him.

In another case, a girl was molested by a youth in the Kanadiya area on Friday.

According to the police, the girl has lodged a complaint that she was at her place when the accused entered her house and he held her hand with bad intention. When the girl opposed him, the accused threatened her and fled.

After informing the family members, the girl reached the police station and lodged a complaint. The police have registered a case against the accused under the relevant sections of the IPC and started a search. Police said that the accused is a resident of Nipania area.