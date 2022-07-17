e-Paper Get App

Indore: Youth booked for stalking minor girl

According to the police, the girl has lodged a complaint that she was at her place when the accused entered her house and he held her hand with bad intention. When the girl opposed him, the accused threatened her and fled.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, July 17, 2022, 12:34 AM IST
article-image
Representational Image | Screengrab/Twitter

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

A youth was booked by the police for stalking a minor girl while she was returning home in the Banganga area on Saturday. The police have registered a case against the accused under various sections including the POCSO Act and started a search for him.

According to the police, a 16-year-old girl from the area has lodged a complaint that she was on her way home when a youth started stalking her. The accused allegedly threatened the girl of dire consequences when she refused to talk with him.

In another case, a girl was molested by a youth in the Kanadiya area on Friday.

According to the police, the girl has lodged a complaint that she was at her place when the accused entered her house and he held her hand with bad intention. When the girl opposed him, the accused threatened her and fled.

After informing the family members, the girl reached the police station and lodged a complaint. The police have registered a case against the accused under the relevant sections of the IPC and started a search. Police said that the accused is a resident of Nipania area.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreIndore: Youth booked for stalking minor girl

RECENT STORIES

PIL filed seeking direction to stop Spicejet operations, refund of fair charges to passengers

PIL filed seeking direction to stop Spicejet operations, refund of fair charges to passengers

Kallakurichi student death: Sec 144 imposed after protesters torch school buses, police vehicles

Kallakurichi student death: Sec 144 imposed after protesters torch school buses, police vehicles

Pune: 19 patients of BA.4 and BA.5, 17 of BA.2.75 sub-variant of Omicron detected

Pune: 19 patients of BA.4 and BA.5, 17 of BA.2.75 sub-variant of Omicron detected

Who is Margaret Alva? Know all about Opposition's vice presidential candidate

Who is Margaret Alva? Know all about Opposition's vice presidential candidate

Sanjay Raut demands imposition of President's rule in Maharashtra till SC decides plea on...

Sanjay Raut demands imposition of President's rule in Maharashtra till SC decides plea on...