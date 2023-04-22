Indore: Youth booked for rape, taking Rs 2.25 lakh, ornaments from victim

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 23-year-old boy from Shajapur was booked for raping a 50-year-old woman in the Malharganj area and taking her ornaments and Rs 2.25 lakhs from her, police said on Friday.

According to ACP (Malharganj) Rajiv Singh Bhadoriya, the woman in her complaint said that she hails from Bhopal. After her husband left her, she was living in the Malharganj area for more than a month. The accused named Hemant, who is a friend of her husband, also reached the city and started living with the woman. He made physical relations with the woman on the pretext of helping her. When the woman objected, the accused allegedly threatened that he would harm her daughter.

Terrified by the accused, the woman did not reveal the matter to anyone for a few days but she later reached the police station and lodged a complaint against the accused. The police have registered a case under section 376 (2) (N), 506 of the IPC and started a search for the accused.

The woman alleged that the accused had borrowed Rs 2.25 lakh in cash and some ornaments from her. The police are investigating the case.