Indore: Youth booked for molesting minor girl

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was booked for molesting a minor girl in the Khajrana area, an official said on Sunday. The girl was sleeping on the terrace of her house where the accused molested her.

According to the police, the girl has lodged a complaint that she and her parents were sleeping on the terrace of their house when the accused named Sushil reached there and touched her inappropriately. When the girl woke up, the accused shut her mouth with his hand and later fled from the scene. The girl informed her parents about the same after which she along with her parents reached the police station. A case under the relevant section including the POCSO Act has been registered against the accused and he is being searched by the police.

Girl raped on marriage promise

A youth from Maharashtra was booked for raping a girl in the Khudel area on Saturday. The girl informed the police that she and the accused used to work in a pharmaceutical company.

The accused took her to Maharashtra on the promise of marriage and he made physical relations with her without her consent there. Later, the accused dropped her on a bus. She reached the city and lodged a complaint. Police said that the girl was missing hence a missing person report was registered at the police station. After the statement of the girl, a case has been registered against the accused under various sections of the IPC and further investigation is on.