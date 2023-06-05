Indore: Unable to bear her expenses, man kills daughter 

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The man who killed his 7-year-old daughter on Saturday has confessed to have killed her as he was not in a position to satisfy her demands and fulfil her wishes. He took her to an isolated place on the pretext of getting her a cold drink and brutally killed her by slamming her repeatedly to the ground on Saturday evening. After that, he walked away from the murder spot with the body of the daughter on his shoulder but he was caught by the passersby who handed him over to the police.

According to Dwarkapuri police station in-charge Alka Meniya Upadhye, Rakesh, a resident of Rishi Palace Colony was arrested for killing his daughter. He allegedly informed the police that his wife is staying separated from him for a few years. Since then, he has been taking care of his daughter. He informed the police that his daughter used to demand different types of food, toys etc and he was unable to bear her expenses. TI said that the accused was produced before the court from where he was sent to jail on Sunday.

